Wild Cards: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

These two must learn to trust one another. Has the Wild Cards TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW and CBC in Canada?



A procedural comedy-drama series airing on The CW television network, the Wild Cards TV show stars Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, Terry Chen, Jason Priestley, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy. In the story, Cole Ellis (Gianniotti) is a demoted detective who has begrudgingly spent the last year on the maritime unit. Meanwhile, con woman Max Mitchell (Morgan) has been living a transient life, elaborately scamming everyone she meets. While she’s being held at the station after an arrest, Max ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime. The two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, so Ellis needs to return to his detective post, and Max needs to stay out of jail. The catch is that they must work together, each using their unique skills to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes, and generally befriending everyone in sight while driving Ellis nuts. These two unlikely allies must learn what it means to trust another person and maybe become partners.



The first season of Wild Cards averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 495,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Wild Cards stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



As of January 19, 2024, Wild Cards has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Wild Cards for season two? This show is produced in partnership with CBC in Canada, so I’m guessing the ratings on both broadcast networks will have a bearing on the show’s future. Unlike most other series on the smallest network these days, this one is entirely an original CW series. I think there’s a good chance that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Wild Cards cancellation or renewal news.



