Fight to Survive: Season Two — Has the CW and Roku TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Fight to Survive TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW and The Roku Channel?



A reality competition series airing on the The CW television network and The Roku Channel streaming service, the Fight to Survive TV show is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila. The game is described as a social experiment in primitive survivalism with a competitive twist. The competitors are experienced survivalists and former contestants of shows like Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, Alone, Called To The Wild, and Naked and Afraid. Each person aims to survive 25 days on a remote tropical island while combating brutal conditions and the other contestants. In one of the most intense survival of the fittest competitions ever televised, the competitors battle one another for essential tools and resources in the fight to survive. At the end of 25 days, the surviving contestants will split a $100,000 prize. If only one person remains, that person will win $250,000. The competitors are Yuda Abitbol, Nathaniel Allenby, Amal Alyassiri, Dani Beau, Missy Byrd, Robby Canton, Matthew Clarke, Sarah Danser, Afften DeShazer, Stephanie Gonzalez, Keali’i “K” Ka’apana, Zane Kraetsch, Christina McQueen, Jonathan Monroe, Makani Nalu, J Ruiz, and Libby Vincek.



On The CW, the first season of Fight to Survive averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Fight to Survive stacks up against other The CW and Roku Channel TV shows.



As of August 16, 2023, Fight to Survive has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW and Roku Channel cancel or renew Fight to Survive for season two? The network and streaming service have partnered on this reality show. The CW gets to air it first, and then, once the season is finished, Fight to Survive will be available on Roku. This show seems harsher than other group survival shows, which may turn off some viewers. I think there are plenty of shows like this already, and though it’s likely relatively inexpensive to produce, I suspect Fight to Survive won’t end up getting renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fight to Survive cancellation or renewal news.



