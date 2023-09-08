Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: Fight to Survive, The Challenge USA, Name That Tune, Generation Gap, NFL Football

Published:

Fight to Survive TV show on The CW and The Roku Channel: canceled or renewed?

Thursday, September 7, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Fight to Survive, FBoy Island, Big Brother, and The Challenge: USA.  Sports: NFL Football: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs.  Reruns: Generation Gap, The Prank Panel, Shark Tank, Ghosts, Young Sheldon, I Can See Your Voice, and Name That Tune.

