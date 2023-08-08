Recipe for Disaster: Season Two — Has the CW Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A cooking competition series airing on The CW television network, the Recipe for Disaster TV show is hosted by Ann Pornel, with Eden Grinshpan and Chef Shahir Massoud serving as judges. The competition pits three professional chefs and their novice friend assistants against each other to prepare spectacular dishes under absurdly adverse conditions. In each episode, the studio is transformed into a bizarre new world, filled with themed disasters that challenge the chefs in ways they never imagined. For example, the contestants attempt the perfect sear while stuck on a “sinking cruise ship” during a tropical storm, try their hand at risotto while bouncing in baby jumpers, or create earth-shattering gnocchi with nothing but a chisel and rock hammer while dining with dinosaurs. In the end, only one team will be crowned Masters of Disaster.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Recipe for Disaster averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 149,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Recipe for Disaster stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 8, 2023, Recipe for Disaster has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Recipe for Disaster for season two? The network’s new management is focusing on airing lower-cost programming and has pulled some acquired shows after a couple of weeks of low ratings. I think Recipe for Disaster has a so-so chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Recipe for Disaster cancellation or renewal news.



