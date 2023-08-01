Bump: Season Three — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The new parents and their parents have a lot of adjusting to do. Has the Bump TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bump, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An Australian comedy-drama series airing on The CW television network, the Bump TV show stars Claudia Karvan, Nathalie Morris, Carlos Sanson Jr., Angus Sampson, Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, and Paula Garcia. The story revolves around Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis (Morris), an overachieving 17-year-old student with great plans for the future. At school one day, Oly collapses in agony, is rushed to the hospital, and has a baby that’s not her boyfriend’s. Instead, Santiago “Santi” Hernandez (Sanson Jr.) is the father. The Hernandez and Chalmers families clash over differing expectations of family obligations. Both sets of grandparents are going through their struggles, and a baby sets each of them off in their own way.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Bump averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 201,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bump stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Bump has been renewed for a third season in Australia, but as of August 1, 2023, The CW has not announced a season three pick-up. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Bump for season three? The show has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons in Australia, but there’s no guarantee that The CW will air them. The new management is focused on the network making a profit by airing low-cost and acquired programs. If a show doesn’t draw enough viewers and generate enough revenue, it will likely be cancelled. The network has already pulled three low-rated acquired series midway into their runs. I think Bump has a good chance, but we’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bump cancellation or renewal news.



