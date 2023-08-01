Bump: Season Two Viewer Votes

Menu

Bump TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Oly and Santi are adjusting to their new situation in the second season of the Bump TV show on The CW. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Bump is cancelled or renewed for season three (it’s already been renewed in Australia). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Bump here.

An Australian comedy-drama series on The CW, the Bump TV show stars Claudia Karvan, Nathalie Morris, Carlos Sanson Jr., Angus Sampson, Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, and Paula Garcia. The story revolves around Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis (Morris), an overachieving 17-year-old student who has great plans for the future. At school one day, Oly collapses in agony, is rushed to the hospital and ends up having a baby that’s not her boyfriend’s. Instead, Santiago “Santi” Hernandez (Sanson Jr.) is the father. The Hernandez and Chalmers families clash over differing expectations of family obligations. Both sets of grandparents are going through their own struggles, and a baby sets each of them off in their own way.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Bump TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you hope The CW picks up the third season of Bump?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



