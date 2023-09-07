Bump: Cancelled on The CW? Season Two of Australian Comedy Series Pulled from Schedule

Viewers of The CW won’t get to keep watching the Hernandez and Chalmers families work things out. Bump has been dropped by the American network midway through its second season.

An Australian comedy-drama series, the Bump TV show stars Claudia Karvan, Nathalie Morris, Carlos Sanson Jr., Angus Sampson, Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, and Paula Garcia. The story revolves around Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis (Morris), an overachieving 17-year-old student with great plans for the future. At school one day, Oly collapses in agony, is rushed to the hospital, and ends up having a baby that’s not her boyfriend’s. Instead, Santiago “Santi” Hernandez (Sanson Jr.) is the father. The Hernandez and Chalmers families clash over differing expectations of family obligations. Both sets of grandparents are going through their own struggles, and a baby sets each of them off in their own way.

Airing on Monday nights, the second season of Bump averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 158,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 36% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

There are ten episodes in Bump’s second season, and only half of them have aired. The CW has pulled the show and is airing Whose Line Is It Anyway? reruns in its place on Monday nights.

The network has pulled several acquired shows in recent months — Barons, Fantastic Friends, and Down to Earth with Zac Efron — and the remaining episodes have been released via The CW’s app or website. The remaining installments of Bump’s second season were released earlier this week.

Bump has already been renewed for a third season in Australia. While it is possible that The CW could still air the third season, it is doubtful since they pulled the second season.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Bump TV series? Are you disappointed that The CW pulled this show and is unlikely to pick up the third season?

