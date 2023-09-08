Recipe for Disaster: Cancelled?; CW Drops Cooking Competition Series from Saturday Nights

It looks like the ratings for The CW’s new Saturday night series weren’t good enough for the network. Recipe for Disaster has been pulled from the network schedule, so it looks unlikely to be renewed for a second season.

A cooking competition series, the Recipe for Disaster TV show is hosted by Ann Pornel with Eden Grinshpan and Chef Shahir Massoud serving as judges. The competition pits three professional chefs and their novice friend assistants against each other to prepare spectacular dishes under absurdly adverse conditions. Each episode, the studio is transformed into a bizarre new world, filled with themed disasters that challenge the chefs in ways they never imagined. For example, the contestants attempt the perfect sear while stuck on a “sinking cruise ship” during a tropical storm, try their hand at risotto while bouncing in baby jumpers, or create earth-shattering gnocchi with nothing but a chisel and rock hammer while dining with dinosaurs. In the end, only one team will be crowned Masters of Disaster.

Airing on Saturday nights, the first season of Recipe for Disaster averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 187,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Last Saturday night, The CW aired the ninth and tenth episodes of the first season. Early the next morning, the network released the final three installments of the season online.

The network has pulled several acquired shows in recent months — Barons, Fantastic Friends, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, and Bump — and the remaining episodes have been released via The CW’s app or website. The remaining installments of Bump’s second season were released earlier this week.

What do you think? Did you like watching the Recipe for Disaster TV show? Are you disappointed it’s likely been cancelled and won’t be back for a second season on The CW?

