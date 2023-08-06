Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 5, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ann Pornel (host) and Eden Grinshpan and Chef Shahir Massoud (judges)

TV show description:

A cooking competition series, the Recipe for Disaster TV show pits three professional chefs and their novice friends against each other to prepare spectacular dishes under absurdly adverse conditions.

Each episode transforms the studio into a bizarre new world, filled with themed disasters that challenge the chefs in ways they never imagined. For example, the contestants attempt the perfect sear while stuck on a “sinking cruise ship” during a tropical storm, try their hand at risotto while bouncing in baby jumpers, or create earth-shattering gnocchi with nothing but a chisel and rock hammer while dining with dinosaurs. Ultimately, only one team will be crowned Masters of Disaster by the host and judges.

