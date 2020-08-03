What’s cooking in the first season of the Fridge Wars TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Fridge Wars is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Fridge Wars here.

A CW and CBC culinary competition TV series, the Fridge Wars TV show is hosted by Emma Hunter. The program pits two top celebrity chefs against one another with a challenge to create extraordinary meals using only the ingredients taken from the refrigerators of regular families. Each episode begins in the first family’s home and a surprise fridge raid, taking everything from last week’s leftover lasagna to condiments and forgotten frozen veggies. With the ingredients in-hand, the competition heats up the studio where two top chefs are given 45 minutes to create a masterpiece — cooking with the ingredients they’ve never seen for people they’ve never met. When time is up, the family takes their place at the dining room table, tasting each prepared meal and scoring them on look, taste, and originality. The cycle happens again with another family and the same chefs. With both families’ scores tabulated, the final scene reveals which chef created the most mouth-watering masterpieces and is named the episode’s Fridge Wars champion.





