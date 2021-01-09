Is the comedy just as strong in the 17th season of the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Whose Line Is It Anyway? is cancelled or renewed for season 18. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 17th season episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? here.

A comedy series on The CW, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is hosted by Aisha Tyler and each episode typically features Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, and a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in a series of spontaneous improv games. After each round, Aisha will dole out points to the performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 17 (the ninth on The CW) include Jeff Davis, Jonathan Mangum, and Gary Anthony Williams.





What do you think? Which season 17 episodes of the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Whose Line Is It Anyway? should be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.