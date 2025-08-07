Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Season Three Trailer Released by Discovery Channel

The Ghost Adventures team is back and helping families with their ghost problems in an all-new season of Ghost Adventures: House Calls. The new season arrives on the Discovery Channel later this month, and it will kick off with a case of demonic possession in the city of Las Vegas.

“Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley respond to urgent calls for help in a gripping new season of GHOST ADVENTURES: HOUSE CALLS, premiering Wednesday, August 20 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Overwhelmed by invasive, terrifying and unrelenting spirit activity that continues to escalate with no end in sight, distraught homeowners are desperate for the team’s help. After assessing each harrowing case, Bagans deploys the team to the epicenter of the haunting to further investigate. Using their findings, together they work to bring clarity, resolution and restore much-needed peace to each family in need. In the season premiere, Zak Bagans joins the crew for an emergency call in Las Vegas. A man believes his ex-wife is under demonic possession – and worse, their teenage daughter is caught in the entity’s dangerous crossfire. As the team races to intervene, can they break the demon’s hold before it consumes the entire family? Later this season, the team rushes to help an Ohio couple whose historic dream home is consumed by chaotic and aggressive spirit activity; investigates a sinister force terrorizing an elderly man in his Oklahoma home that has ties to a grisly, ancient past; unravels a supernatural mystery in Missouri that has derailed one man’s life and career; aids a worried California veteran who believes a demonic presence has seized control of his American Legion post; and more.”

The trailer and poster for season three are below.

