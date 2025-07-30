Untamed: Season Two; Netflix Renews Drama Starring Eric Bana

Untamed is returning for a second season. Netflix has renewed the mystery series featuring Eric Bana just two weeks after its premiere on the streaming service.

Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago, and Wilson Bethel also starred in season one, but it isn’t clear who else will return for season two alongside Bana.

Co-creator Mark L Smith said the following about the series to Tudum:

“Elle and I envisioned it as a stand-alone, six episodes. But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast … it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?’”

Elle Smith teased the following about season two of Untamed:

“We’ve done Yosemite. What’s the next park that could feel different from that? Each national park has such a different cultural identity, geographical identity. Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner’s journey is what’s so fascinating. Our theme has been that this park is our main character, this park is sort of alive. We do want to maintain that thread. Whichever park we choose will be a character and it will kind of play a role in Turner’s emotional frame of mind.”

Mark added the following:

“Turner was so comfortable in Yosemite. He was the one leading this charge, and people followed him. And now, [we’re] putting Kyle on his back foot, making him very uncomfortable … This time we get to follow Turner into a park and let him lead us, and we stumble along with him as he’s kind of finding his way. Turner will be getting to know the new park while simultaneously encountering its inhabitants. “We’re going to make sure we populate it with characters that are interesting and help him in ways both good and bad.”

The renewal announcement for Untamed is below. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

Untamed, starring Eric Bana, has been renewed for Season 2! Season 1, following a National Park Service special agent working to enforce human law inside Yosemite’s vast wilderness, is now playing. pic.twitter.com/c9qoFfghlp — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2025

What do you think? Did you watch this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a second season?