The Umbrella Academy: Season Four; Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross Join Final Episodes of Netflix Series

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for its fourth and final season by Netflix, and the final episodes will feature three faces familiar to television viewers. Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), and David Cross (Arrested Development) are joining Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore on the series.

The offbeat superhero series follows the adopted super-powered children of Sir Reginald Hargreeves. As adults, they have joined forces on several adventures. Season four will find them facing a new timeline and world following the events of the third season finale.

Netflix revealed more about the cast additions in a press release.

Netflix’s hit superhero drama announces additions to the cast for its fourth and final season Character Descriptions: Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally will play DRS. GENE & JEAN THIBEDEAU, a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen. David Cross will play SY GROSSMAN, an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back. Production on the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is currently underway in Toronto. It was previously announced that Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will reprise their roles. Steve Blackman will return to close out the series as Executive Producer, along with his team including Executive Producers Jesse McKeown, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber and Beau Bauman; and Co-Executive Producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

A premiere date for The Umbrella Academy season four will be announced later.

