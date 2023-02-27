The Last Frontier: Apple TV+ Greenlights Alaska Drama Series Starring Jason Clarke

The Last Frontier is coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new drama series starring Jason Clarke (above), who will also serve as an executive producer. The series follows what happens after a plane filled with violent inmates crashes in the Alaskan wilderness. The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

Starring Clarke as U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick, “The Last Frontier” follows Frank, the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications. The new series will be produced by Apple Studios. Sam Hargrave (“Extraction”) will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer alongside Bokenkamp, D’Ovidio and Clarke.

A premiere date for the new drama will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you check out The Last Frontier when it eventually premieres? How do Apple TV+ series measure up to those of other streaming services?