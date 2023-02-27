Soulmates: Season Two; AMC Series Cancelled Despite Earlier Renewal

Soulmates will not be returning for a second season after all. AMC quietly cancelled the drama anthology series late last year. The series premiered on AMC in late 2020 and was renewed for a second season ahead of its launch. The series is set in the near future when a test can tell people who their soulmate is. The show was created by Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein.

First season episodes star Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Bill Skarsgard, Malin Akerman, Charlie Heaton, and Betsy Brandt. The six-episode season averaged just 198,000 viewers during its linear run, which is one of the reasons why AMC pulled the plug on the drama, per THR.

The other reason for Soulmate’s cancellation is Goldstein’s busy schedule. He has been busy with Ted Lasso and Shrinking for Apple TV+.

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios, said the following about the renewal of the series at the time:

“We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness,” Dan McDermott, president original programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios, said at the time. “These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today’s climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling.”

AMC has not commented on Soulmate’s cancellation.

What do you think? Were you looking forward to the second season of Soulmates on AMC?