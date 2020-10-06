Vulture Watch

Does everyone have one true love? Has the Soulmates TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Soulmates, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, the Soulmates TV show is an anthology series. The first season stars Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, David Costabile, Sonya Cassidy, Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Bill Skarsgård, Betsy Brandt, JJ Field, Darren Boyd, Dolly Wells, Karima McAdams, Laia Costa, Shamier Anderson, Georgina Campbell, Henry Goodman, Sofia Oxenham, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Sandra Teles, Letty Thomas, and Adam El Hagar. Set 15 years into the future, science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet — a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. Each of the episodes features a different cast and explores a different story revolving around discovering — or opting not to discover — the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships. In the first season, Nikki doubts her marriage, David has an affair, Libby loves both soulmate and husband, Lucas has a wild adventure, Kurt’s soulmate is dead, and Caitlin questions if her match is good for her.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Soulmates averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 245,000 viewers. Find out how Soulmates stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Soulmates has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if AMC will cancel or renew Soulmates right now. The cable channel has already renewed the anthology series for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Soulmates cancellation or renewal news.



Soulmates Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Soulmates‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Soulmates TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if AMC cancelled this TV series, instead?