What’s This TV Show About?

An AMC supernatural horror drama based on the Joe Hill novel, NOS4A2 stars Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach. From creator Jami O’Brien, the series centers on a young working-class woman named Victoria McQueen (Cummings). An artist, Vic develops the supernatural ability to find missing things. Soon, she is on the trail of the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx (Quinto) who sustains himself on the souls of children.



Season One Ratings

The first season of NOS4A2 averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 784,000 viewers. Learn how NOS4A2 stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew NOS4A2 for season two? Early reviews weren’t great, but the television audience makes up its own mind and the ratings have been pretty good. Unless this is a one-and-done series, I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings and update this page with and developments. Subscribe for free NOS4A2 cancellation or renewal alerts.

7/20/19 update: AMC has renewed the NOS4A2 TV show for a second season.



What do you think? Are you glad that AMC renewed the NOS4A2 TV show for a second season? How would you feel if AMC had cancelled this TV series, instead?