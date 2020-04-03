Menu

NOS4A2: Is the AMC TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

NOS4A2 TV show on AMC

(Zach Dilgard / AMC)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the NOS4A2 TV show on AMCWhat has become of Victoria McQueen? Is the NOS4A2 TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of NOS4A2, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An AMC supernatural horror drama based on the Joe Hill novel, NOS4A2 stars Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach. From creator Jami O’Brien, the series centers on a young working-class woman named Victoria McQueen (Cummings). An artist, Vic develops the supernatural ability to find missing things. Soon, she is on the trail of the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx (Quinto) who sustains himself on the souls of children.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of NOS4A2 averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 784,000 viewers. Learn how NOS4A2 stacks up against other AMC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
NOS4A2 has been renewed for a second season which will debut June 1, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will AMC cancel or renew NOS4A2 for season two? Early reviews weren’t great, but the television audience makes up its own mind and the ratings have been pretty good. Unless this is a one-and-done series, I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the ratings and update this page with and developments. Subscribe for free NOS4A2 cancellation or renewal alerts.

7/20/19 update: AMC has renewed the NOS4A2 TV show for a second season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that AMC renewed the NOS4A2 TV show for a second season? How would you feel if AMC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Leave a Reply

Michelle Allen
Michelle Allen

I would have been so upset if the show was canceled. Love this show. It’s one where I don’t want to wait a whole week to see what happens!!

September 8, 2019 10:56 pm
Adam
Adam

So glad they’re bringing it back for at least another season

August 13, 2019 2:28 pm
Billy
Billy

Glad a 2nd season will be, currently watching this and it’s gonna be my new show.

July 24, 2019 2:44 pm
Roxanne
Roxanne

Would love there to be a second season. Have not finished the current as of yet but I am addicted.

July 17, 2019 6:20 pm
Frankie D
Frankie D

They could’ve done a little better with the ending. I was a little disappointed, but the show was awesome and had me hooked from the beginning. I hope they renew the show and close the next season out better than they did this one. Any idea when they will renew it if at all?

July 14, 2019 1:49 pm
Ava
Ava

It is atmospheric and interesting, according to my opinion even better than the book, excellent actors. I would like to see second season.

July 8, 2019 7:56 pm
Francine
Francine

just started watching the show sunday nite 7/6/19. Been wanting to know what the show was. had me intrigued. Binge watched eps 1 thru 4. Fascinating, Intriguing, well done, Zachery is excellent as Nosferatu. Love the supernatural aspect of the show. Has a different name from the original Count Orlok. (need to wreathe article agin.) Knowing he’s a vampire makes it even more interesting. Great Sci-Fi show. Do want AMC to continue with Season 2. It deserves it. Characters connect very well.

July 8, 2019 2:21 pm
Jesse Crandall
Jesse Crandall

Absolutely LOVED AMC’s NOS4A2 ! The cast was excellent, story fabulous….There has to be a SEASON 2.
How could you NOT love this show !! Just GR8 entertainment….

July 2, 2019 12:51 am
Krazyk
Krazyk

I have not watched the season yet but have read the book. If there are a lot of ends to tie there better be a second season. The book ended beautiful with no ends to tie! Makes me hesitant to watch now incase ends don’t tie. If you have not read the book… do so… it’s excellent!

July 19, 2019 9:43 pm
Fran
Fran

This is great. Love it. So hope it is renewed for a second season. Lots of ends to tie.

June 30, 2019 7:52 pm
Sandra
Sandra

Although it was a bit slow, I feel the show has promise. All characters played their part beautifully. Here’s hoping for a renewal for a second season.

June 30, 2019 3:49 am
Serena
Serena

NOS4A2 è un libro spettacolare, l’ho amato sin dalla prima pagina e AMC ne ha fatta una trasposizione superba! Deve assolutamente RINNOVARE per una STAGIONE 2!!! Non cancellate la serie per favore! E’ eccellente!

June 18, 2019 5:22 pm
PIERRE SILVESTRE
PIERRE SILVESTRE

je souhaite vivement une saison 2 C’est une excellente série très bien réaliser au scénario digne d’un … Stephen King 😉

June 12, 2019 4:12 am
