Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

NOS4A2: Cancelled; No Season Three for AMC Supernatural TV Series

by Trevor Kimball,

NOS4A2 TV show on AMC and BBC America: canceled or renewed for season 3?v

(Zach Dilgard/AMC)

Charlie Manx isn’t immortal after all. AMC has cancelled the NOS4A2 TV show so there won’t be a third season. The second season aired on both AMC and sister channel BBC America.

A supernatural horror series, NOS4A2 stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. From creator Jami O’Brien, the series follows a seemingly immortal being who sustains himself on the souls of children. Season two takes place eight years later and Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Manx, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. He sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne (David). The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

The second season of NOS4A2 averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 378,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 52% in the demo and down by 52% in viewership.

On BBC America (where the show is simulcast), the second season of NOS4A2 averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 107,000 viewers.

The de facto series finale aired on August 23rd. The news of the show’s cancellation comes from series creator and showrunner Jami O’Brien.

Check out our list of 143 TV shows that also won’t be returning for the 2020-21 television season.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the NOS4A2 TV series? Did you watch on AMC or BBC America? Would you have watched season three?



Canceled and renewed TV show

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
AndrewLincolnfanKim Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AndrewLincolnfan
Reader
AndrewLincolnfan

AMC is becoming the next FOX channel aka cancelling shows, oh well I didn’t expect it would get a third season!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
August 31, 2020 3:06 pm
Kim
Reader
Kim

What a shame. It was so good they need it ship it to another channel

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
August 31, 2020 2:44 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz