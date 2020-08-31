NOS4A2: Cancelled; No Season Three for AMC Supernatural TV Series

Charlie Manx isn’t immortal after all. AMC has cancelled the NOS4A2 TV show so there won’t be a third season. The second season aired on both AMC and sister channel BBC America.

A supernatural horror series, NOS4A2 stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. From creator Jami O’Brien, the series follows a seemingly immortal being who sustains himself on the souls of children. Season two takes place eight years later and Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Manx, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. He sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne (David). The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

The second season of NOS4A2 averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 378,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 52% in the demo and down by 52% in viewership.

On BBC America (where the show is simulcast), the second season of NOS4A2 averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 107,000 viewers.

The de facto series finale aired on August 23rd. The news of the show’s cancellation comes from series creator and showrunner Jami O’Brien.

Well friends, I heard from AMC last week. We won’t be making a 3rd season of #NOS4A2 . It’s a bummer, but I’m grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the storyline from Joe Hill’s terrific novel… 1/4 — Jami O'Brien (@jami_obrien) August 31, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS to every single member of our phenomenal team on two seasons of weird and wonderful TV. I will miss seeing everyone back in Little Rhody this year, but I’m awfully proud of all we’ve done together… 2/4 — Jami O'Brien (@jami_obrien) August 31, 2020

THANK YOU to @joe_hill for all your generosity, imagination, and support, and for trusting us with Vic and Charlie, Maggie, Bing, Linda, Chris, Lou, Tabitha, Wayne, Millie, and all your flawed, complicated, and beautiful characters… 3/4 — Jami O'Brien (@jami_obrien) August 31, 2020

And THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who tuned in — especially to those who tweeted along with us each week — you made Sunday nights a lot of fun. Hope to do it again with you all somewhere down the road… xoxoxo 4/4 — Jami O'Brien (@jami_obrien) August 31, 2020

Check out our list of 143 TV shows that also won’t be returning for the 2020-21 television season.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the NOS4A2 TV series? Did you watch on AMC or BBC America? Would you have watched season three?