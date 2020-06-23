NOS4A2: Season Two Ratings

Last year, the NOS4A2 TV show had a very strong launch in the ratings but the series lost a lot of steam as the first season progressed. This time around, the AMC show is being simulcast on BBC America, giving AMC Networks more bang for the buck. Will the numbers rise? Will NOS4A2 be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A supernatural horror drama that’s based on the Joe Hill novel, NOS4A2 stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. From creator Jami O’Brien, the series follows a seemingly immortal being who sustains himself on the souls of children. Season two takes place eight years later and Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Manx, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. He sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne (David). The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.

For comparisons: Season one of NOS4A2 on AMC averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 784,000 viewers. The first season didn’t air on BBC America.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the NOS4A2 TV series on AMC and BBC America? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?