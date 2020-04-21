NOS4A2, Creepshow, Soulmates: AMC Adjusts TV Show Air Dates

AMC is making a few changes. The network just announced some schedule changes for season two of NOS4A2 and the new TV shows Creepshow and Soulmates.

Based on the Stephen King and George Romero movie, Creepshow “features twelve chilling tales told over six, hour-long episodes.” Meanwhile, the anthology series Soulmates “is set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is.”

Season two of NOS4A2 is now schedule to premiere on AMC on June 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Creepshow will debut on May 4th at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Soulmates is set to launch this fall.

You can read more info below:

Creepshow Season 1 will air over six weeks (instead of three) on Mondays at 10:00pm ET/9c beginning May 4 through June 8. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Creepshow is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero and features twelve chilling tales told over six, hour-long episodes. The series features an all-star cast, including David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and DJ Qualls (Supernatural), and features adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others. Nicotero’s Oscar(R), BAFTA(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning make-up effects studio KNB EFX GROUP serves as creature creators. Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment. · NOS4A2 Season 2, which consists of 10 episodes, will now premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c (Previous premiere date was Monday, June 1.) The full season will still simulcast on BBC America. NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future. Based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television. · The new, six-episode anthology series Soulmates will now premiere this fall. A six-part episodic anthology series, Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. In a first-ever format for AMC, each episode features a different cast and explores an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships. Written by Emmy(R) Award-winner Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Superbob, Adult Life Skills), the series stars Sarah Snook (Succession, The Dressmaker, Steve Jobs), David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions), Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49, Humans, The Woman in White), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Malin Akerman (Billions, Dollface, Rampage), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces) and JJ Feild (Turn), among others.”

