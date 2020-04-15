Creepshow: AMC to Air First Season of Shudder Horror Series

Creepshow is coming to AMC. The network is set to air the first season of the horror series, which aired on Shudder next month.

“AMC announced today that it will air the popular horror anthology series Creepshow, currently available on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror fans. Two episodes will air back-to-back on Mondays at 9:00pm ET/8c from May 4 through May 18. Executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Creepshow is based on the iconic 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero and features twelve chilling tales told over six, hour-long episodes.

“Nothing could make me happier than to continue my creative relationship with AMC by having Creepshow play on AMC Networks,” said Nicotero. “This project truly is a labor of love for me and an opportunity for me to continue the legacy of George Romero by continuing the tradition of Creepshow with scary, thrilling and fun takes of suspense and terror.”

“Creepshow was a phenomenal success in its first season on Shudder. As we continue to experiment with show sharing across our portfolio of defining brands at AMC Networks, it felt like a no brainer to give fans of Greg Nicotero’s masterful zombie work on The Walking Dead Universe a chance to see this, his passion project,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Greg’s Creepshow is a brilliant homage to the original classic horror film and we couldn’t happier to air it on AMC, or more grateful to our colleagues at Shudder.”

Creepshow features an all-star cast, including David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and DJ Qualls (Supernatural), and features adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and others. Nicotero’s Oscar®, BAFTA® and Emmy® Award-winning make-up effects studio KNB EFX GROUP serves as creature creators.”