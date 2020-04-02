NOS4A2: Season Two Premiere Date Set for AMC and BBC America Horror Series

Are you ready for the new season of NOS4A2? AMC just announced the TV show’s second season will debut in June.

Based on the novel by Joe Hill, the horror drama centers on a young working-class woman named Victoria McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings). An artist, Vic develops the supernatural ability to find missing things. Soon, she is on the trail of the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) who sustains himself on the souls of children.

Season two of NOS4A2 premieres on AMC and BBC America on June 1st at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

AMC announced today that season two of its supernatural horror series NOS4A2 (10×60’), will premiere on Monday, June 1 at 10pm ET/9c on AMC , with the full season set to also simulcast on BBC America. The network also released first-look photos from the series’ second season, which stars Emmy®-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto and rising star Ashleigh Cummings, along with Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti. Based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill. “Following the strong success we’ve had sharing other talked-about series across our networks, most notably Killing Eve, we have another terrific opportunity to expand the audience for a great show,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have delivered a unique take on the vampire story, fueled by Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel. We’re excited to open this high-stakes story up to entirely new audiences.” NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.”

What do you think? Have you seen NOS4A2? Will you watch season two?