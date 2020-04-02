Kim’s Convenience: Seasons Five and Six; CBC Family Comedy Renewed

Kim’s Convenience is staying open for business. CBC just announced the TV show has been renewed for seasons five and six.

The comedy series, which streams on Netflix in the U.S., follows a Korean-Canadian family who run a convenience store in Toronto. The cast includes Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, and Andrea Yang.

CBC has not yet announced the premiere date season five of Kim’s Convenience , but season four just debuted on Netflix. Check out the renewal announcement below:

