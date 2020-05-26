Menu

Kim’s Convenience, Fresh Off the Boat: TV Show Casts Unite for Fundraising Event

by Jessica Pena,

 

Kim's Convenience TV show on CBC: (canceled or renewed?)

Two hit comedies are coming together! Deadline reports the casts of Kim’s Convenience and Fresh Off the Boat are virtually uniting in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

A CBC TV show, Kim’s Convenience follows a Korean-Canadian family who run a convenience store in Toronto. The cast includes Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, and Andrea Yang. Meanwhile, the ABCcomedy Fresh Off the Boat follows a Tawaianese-American family as they move from Chinatwon in Washington D.C. to Florida to open a Western-themed restaurant. The cast includes Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, and Ian Chen.

The casts of Kim’s Convenience and Fresh Off the Boat appear together for a virtual table read on May 30th at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. 

See more details below:

What do you think? Do you watch Kim’s Convenience and/or Fresh Off the Boat? Will you check out the virtual event?


