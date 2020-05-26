The Weekly: Season Two; FX Renews Pulitzer Prize-winning Documentary Series

The Weekly is here to stay. FX just announced they’ve ordered a second season of the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning docuseries covers topical news and cultural stories with investigative features. The show is produce by The New York Times.

From FX chief Eric Schrier:

We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year. It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”

What do you think? Do you watch The Weekly? Will you watch the new season?