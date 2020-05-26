Cake: Season Three; FX Renews Short Form Comedy Series

FX can have its Cake and eat it too. The network just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a third season.

The short-form comedy series “celebrates live-action and animation that’s thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, surprising, authentic and raw.”

Returning series on the slate include:

· The third installment of the Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) award winning limited series American Crime Story, Impeachment: American Crime Story, starring Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson and Clive Owen from producer Ryan Murphy and produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

· The 10th installment of the Emmy and Golden Globe award winning anthology series American Horror Story, produced by 20th Century Fox Television

· Season 11 of the Emmy Award winning animated comedy series Archer. Produced by FX Productions.

· Season three of the Emmy and Golden Globe winning hit comedy series Atlanta created by and starring Donald Glover. Produced by FX Productions.

· The acclaimed and award-winning comedy series Better Things created by, starring, written and directed by Pamela Adlon. Produced by FX Productions.

· Season two of the comedy series Breeders. Produced by FX Productions.

· Season three of the half-hour short form comedy showcase Cake. Produced by FX Productions.

· The second season of the comedy series Dave , the #1-rated comedy series ever for FX, co-created by and starring Dave Burd. Produced by FX Productions.

· The fourth installment of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning limited series Fargo, starring Chris Rock from Noah Hawley, and produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

· The record 15th season of the acclaimed hit comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Produced by FX Productions.

· Season three of Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals’ Emmy Award winning drama series Pose. Produced by FX Productions.

· The hit drama series Mayans M.C., produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

· Season three of the comedy series Mr Inbetween. Produced by FX Productions.

· The acclaimed drama series Snowfall. Produced by FX Productions.

· The Pulitzer Prize winning news documentary series The Weekly

· The third season of the acclaimed comedy series What We Do in the Shadows. Produced by FX Productions.”