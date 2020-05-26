Mr Inbetween: Season Three Renewal Announced for FX TV Series

FX is not on the fence about Mr. Inbetween. The network just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

The half-hour drama stars Scott Ryan as Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend who happens to be a hitman. The FX series also stars Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura, Edmund Lembke-Hogan, and Matt Nable.

Season two of Mr. Inbetween averaged a .12 rating in the 18-49 demo and 409,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s a 28% drop in the ratings and a 14% drop in viewership.

Season three of Mr. Inbetween is slated to debut on FX during the 2020-21 season.

