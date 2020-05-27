The Mr Inbetween TV show was commissioned for FX Australia as its first original drama production. Though that channel closed before the series could air, FX in the United States ordered a second season, despite some very low ratings. Will the channel keep this gritty series going and order a third season or, will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned. Status update below.

An FX half-hour dramatic TV show, Mr Inbetween was created by its star, Scott Ryan. The series also stars Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura, Edmund Lembke-Hogan, and Matt Nable. In the series, Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) has many roles — as a father, an ex-husband, a boyfriend, caretaker to a sick brother, and a best friend. His life is further complicated because Ray also happens to be a criminal-for-hire. In season two, Ray’s work and personal life collide and he struggles to keep both of them from imploding.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: The first season of Mr Inbetween on FX averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 477,000 viewers.

5/27/20 update: Mr. Inbetween has been renewed for a third season.