The Mr Inbetween TV show was commissioned for FX Australia as its first original drama production. Though that channel closed before the series could air, FX in the United States ordered a second season, despite some very low ratings. Will the channel keep this gritty series going and order a third season or, will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned. Status update below.
An FX half-hour dramatic TV show, Mr Inbetween was created by its star, Scott Ryan. The series also stars Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura, Edmund Lembke-Hogan, and Matt Nable. In the series, Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) has many roles — as a father, an ex-husband, a boyfriend, caretaker to a sick brother, and a best friend. His life is further complicated because Ray also happens to be a criminal-for-hire. In season two, Ray’s work and personal life collide and he struggles to keep both of them from imploding.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
For comparisons: The first season of Mr Inbetween on FX averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 477,000 viewers.
Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays. They are sometimes harder to come by so there may be occasional delays or gaps.
What do you think? Do you like the Mr Inbetween TV show? Should this FX TV series be cancelled or renewed for season three?
5/27/20 update: Mr. Inbetween has been renewed for a third season.
Not many shows have moved me like Mr Inbetween. There’s more story and drama packed into 20 minutes than most shows try to do in an hour. It’s nice to watch a no BS show that isn’t filled with cliches. Just a solid story, great acting, and a lasting impression. I truly hope it gets renewed.
One of the best shows on television. A mini version of Ray Donovan, love it
I love the show, purchased both seasons on Vudu, I suggest that fans do the same, so even if viewership is not too high, the purchase of seasons will help renew it for another season. Thoughts on this?
I sure wish some1 would figure out a better way to gauge a shows viewership or popularity cause this whole Nielson system doesn’t work & is/has been outdated for at least 20 years. It may have worked 60-70 years ago when there were only 3 channels to watch & America had a much smaller, much less diverse population but today it’s absolute rubbish & is a completely broken system, not to mention was deeply flawed even back in the day. To leave the decision of what stays & goes to a very, very small portion of people here in America… Read more »
We consider this right up there with Breaking Bad and The Godfather of Harlem this show is so good it keeps you entertained and wanting for more every episode you end up talking about you cannot wait for the next it really is incredible we hope that there’s a season 3 and many more to come we definitely think I could go for an hour 30 minutes is not long enough for us.
We love this show. We just found it and can not stop watching it. It is so good! We have recommended it too many friends.
I live for Ray and the cast of characters – please renew – he’s my hero
I LOVE this show. It’s so unique and Ryan is an amazing actor. Give this show a chance, please renew for another season. And could you make it a hour long. That could be why ratings are dropping slightly. Half hour shows like this probably can’t increase followers. It’s frustrating when it ends so quickly.
Mr Inbetween is, hands down, the best show on television right now. I can’t imagine how hard it must be to tell a story AND entertain the audience in 30 min episodes every week and the cast and crew do it beautifully here. Numerous episodes have left me straight shook. It doesn’t get much cooler than Ryan Scott. The world needs to watch Mr Inbetween so that it could receive the kudos it well deserves. Keep up the dope work Mr Inbetween.
I lost a lot of affection for Ray after this last episode. Sure, that guy was a jerk, but Ray was a much bigger jerk for pushing him though that door, particularly at his GF’s family’s party! He could have bought 10 of those candles with that 100 bucks. Idiot. And his GF apparently agrees with me. Good for her, but she needs to re-examine her taste in men.
Father, brother, friend, lover, thief, thug, killer. This is my favorite show. I wish it was an hour long and on TV three rimes a week!
“rimes”?
Yeah, this is a great show. Wish they did a full season at least. Please renew Mr. Inbetween!