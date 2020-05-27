Menu

Mr Inbetween: Renewed for Season Three on FX or Cancelled?

by Telly Vulture

Mr Inbetween TV show on FX (canceled or renewed for season 3?)

Airing on the FX cable channel, Mr Inbetween was created by its star, Scott Ryan. The series also stars Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura, Edmund Lembke-Hogan, and Matt Nable. In the series, Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) has many roles — as a father, an ex-husband, a boyfriend, caretaker to a sick brother, and a best friend. His life is further complicated because Ray also happens to be a criminal-for-hire. In season two, Ray’s work and personal life collide and he struggles to keep both of them from imploding.
 

The second season of Mr Inbetween averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 409,000 viewers. Compared to the first season, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. Find out how Mr Inbetween stacks up against the other FX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Mr Inbetween has been renewed for a third season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will FX cancel or renew Mr Inbetween for a third season? The series was commissioned for FX Australia as its first original drama production but that channel closed before the series could air. FX renewed the series anyway, despite low ratings. My suspicion is that it’s fairly cheap to produce and they’ve also been making six to eight episodes a season. It could go either way but I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Mr Inbetween cancellation or renewal alerts.

5/27/20 update: Mr. Inbetween has been renewed for a third season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad the Mr Inbetween TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if FX cancelled this TV series, instead?



Tracy
Tracy

Absolutely! It's an excellent show that reveals two sides of a man who sometimes becomes conflicted with what he's doing. He's a sweet man around his daughter and his poor dog that was shot. I think it is violent but compared to most shows it's not going gay violent and I sit on the edge of my seat waiting for what happens next and count the days until next episode. Please don't cancel

Sean
Sean

Excellent show. Great writing and story lines. Hope they decide to renew for season 3.

sue delaney
sue delaney

Love
Mr. inbetween. Need another season. Best show ever.

Lola Bradley
Lola Bradley

Mr. Inbetween isn't my usual genre but I fell in love with the show and can't stop watching! Pleeeeeeze give us season 3!!!

