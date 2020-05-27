Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX cable channel, Mr Inbetween was created by its star, Scott Ryan. The series also stars Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura, Edmund Lembke-Hogan, and Matt Nable. In the series, Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) has many roles — as a father, an ex-husband, a boyfriend, caretaker to a sick brother, and a best friend. His life is further complicated because Ray also happens to be a criminal-for-hire. In season two, Ray’s work and personal life collide and he struggles to keep both of them from imploding.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Mr Inbetween averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 409,000 viewers. Compared to the first season, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. Find out how Mr Inbetween stacks up against the other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Mr Inbetween has been renewed for a third season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Mr Inbetween for a third season? The series was commissioned for FX Australia as its first original drama production but that channel closed before the series could air. FX renewed the series anyway, despite low ratings. My suspicion is that it’s fairly cheap to produce and they’ve also been making six to eight episodes a season. It could go either way but I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Mr Inbetween cancellation or renewal alerts.

5/27/20 update: Mr. Inbetween has been renewed for a third season.



