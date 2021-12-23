Atlanta on FX: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An FX comedy-drama, Atlanta stars creator Donald Glover, with Keith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz. In season two (aka Atlanta Robbin’ Season), young manager “Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) is trying to launch his cousin Alfred’s career. A rapper — Alfred Miles (Henry) is trying to toe the line between real life and street life. Meanwhile, Darius (Stanfield) is Alfred’s go-to man, and Van (Beetz) is Earn’s best friend, and the mother of his daughter.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Atlanta averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 639,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership. Find out how Atlanta stacks up against the other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Atlanta has been renewed for a third season which will debut on March 24, 2022. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Though the ratings have been much lower than last season, I suspect FX will still renew this series for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any Atlanta cancellation or renewal news.

6/7/18 update: FX has renewed the Atlanta TV show for a third season. Details here.



