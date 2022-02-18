Network: FX

Episodes: TBD (half-hour)

Seasons: Four

TV show dates: September 6, 2016 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Lee Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.

TV show description:

Starring and created by Donald Glover, this comedic TV series follows two cousins who work through the Atlanta, Georgia music scene as they try to better their lives and the lives of their families.

Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover) is a young manager who’s trying to get his cousin Alfred’s career off the ground. Alfred Marks (Brian Tyree Henry) is a new hot rapper trying to understand the line between real life and street life.

Other characters include Darius (Lakeith Lee Stanfield), Alfred’s right-hand man and visionary; and “Van” or Vanessa (Zazie Beetz), Earn’s best friend and the mother of his daughter.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Atlanta TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a fifth season?