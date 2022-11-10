Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Survivor, Chicago Med, DC’s Stargirl, LEGO Masters, 56th Annual CMA Awards

Published:

Survivor TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 ratingsNew episodes: DC’s Stargirl, Kung Fu, The Masked Singer, LEGO Masters, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Survivor, and The Amazing RaceSpecials: The 56th Annual CMA Awards.  Reruns: FBI: Most Wanted.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Chicago Fire low ratings huh ? Wonder why?

Reply
