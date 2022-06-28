Network: CBS, CBS All Access/Paramount+
Episodes: TBD (hour)
Seasons: Six
TV show dates: February 19, 2017 — TBD
Series status: Ending
Performers include: Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Audra McDonald, Michael Sheen, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Charmaine Bingwa, and Mandy Patinkin.
TV show description:
A spin-off, The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of The Good Wife TV series finale.
In the wake of the 2017 presidential inauguration, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) decides to move to France. She plops down a down payment on a home in Provence and tenders her resignation. Her goddaughter, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) is just starting out at the firm when word breaks that her parents have perpetrated a huge financial scam.
Now, Maia’s reputation is trashed, and Diane’s savings are wiped out. No longer welcome at Lockhart & Lee, Maia and Diane join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at a prominent Chicago law firm.
What do you think? Do you like The Good Fight TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a seventh season?
Do not cancel. We need more shows like this in our current political climate. As a nation of laws we need to see, for better or worse, how the wheels turn and effect peoples life on the ground level
Love this show as well as the good wife hope to see them both come back!
Don’t Cancel the show….well written and the acting is excellent. Just get off the Trump bashing. We get enough of that on the news. Let’s talk about crime in Chicago…..there’s plenty to chose from.
Please do not cancel. Enjoy the show because it is for grown-ups. Also the women characters are a breath of fresh air.
Please do not cancel this excellent show. Would appreciate it being on regular CBS, as, I’m sure you hear this all the time (but it’s true), we are already paying too much for TV programming without having spin-off channels-for-pay.
Love the show. Please do not cancel. Very few smart shows on TV
Please continue this show, The Good Wife was great and this continues the story line. Very encouraging, inspiring and entertaining for women of all ages.
I’d like to see The Good Fight on CBS!
LOV LOV LOV GOOD FIGHT DO NOT CANCEL