Network: CBS, CBS All Access/Paramount+

Episodes: TBD (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: February 19, 2017 — TBD

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Audra McDonald, Michael Sheen, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Charmaine Bingwa, and Mandy Patinkin.

TV show description:

A spin-off, The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of The Good Wife TV series finale.

In the wake of the 2017 presidential inauguration, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) decides to move to France. She plops down a down payment on a home in Provence and tenders her resignation. Her goddaughter, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) is just starting out at the firm when word breaks that her parents have perpetrated a huge financial scam.

Now, Maia’s reputation is trashed, and Diane’s savings are wiped out. No longer welcome at Lockhart & Lee, Maia and Diane join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at a prominent Chicago law firm.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

