The Good Fight: Season Five; Cush Jumbo Leaving CBS All Access Series

A key figure is leaving The Good Fight. Star Cush Jumbo is leaving the CBS All Access TV show ahead of its fifth season, TVLine reports.

Jumbo plays Luca Quinn on the legal drama, a role she originated on The Good Wife. The cast of The Good Fight also includes Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, and Delroy Lindo, with Hugh Dancy recurring.

Speaking to TVLine, Jumbo said Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King are exploring the best way to wrap up her character’s storyline. Season four of the CBS All Access series was cut short because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read Jumbo’s full statement below:

I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca’s story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Good Fight? Will you watch without Jumbo?