Boston Blue: Bridget Moynahan to Reunite with Donnie Wahlberg on CBS’ Blue Bloods Spin-Off Series

Boston Blue is coming soon to CBS, and another Blue Bloods star will appear on the spin-off series. According to Deadline, Bridget Moynahan will appear on the premiere episode alongside Donnie Wahlberg.

Sonequa Martin-Green, Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Gloria Reuben, and Ernie Hudson also star in the series, which will follow NYPD’s Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) as he takes a new position as a Detective with the Boston PD.

Wahlberg shared a photo showing the pair on the set of Boston Blue. Check it out below, along with the latest promotion for the series from CBS.

