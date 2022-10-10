Blue Bloods: Season 14 — Has the CBS Family Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Blue Bloods TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season on CBS?



What’s This TV Show About?

A family police drama airing on the CBS television network, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. Recurring players include Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Will Hochman, Rosyln Ruff, Ian Quinlan, Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann, and Stephanie Kurtzuba. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney. Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.



Season 13 Ratings

The 13th season of Blue Bloods averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.40 million viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s down by 7% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Blue Bloods stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 10, 2022, Blue Bloods has not been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Blue Bloods for season 14? This police drama continues to attract a lot of viewers, even though it airs on Friday nights at 10 PM. Episodes also pick up 60-70% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings. At some point, I expect Selleck to limit his involvement or leave the series, but I think Blue Bloods could still continue. I think a 14th-season renewal is very likely. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Blue Bloods cancellation or renewal news.



