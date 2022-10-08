Blue Bloods: Season 13 Viewer Votes

The beloved family dinners will continue in the 13th season of the Blue Bloods TV show on CBS. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Blue Bloods is cancelled or renewed for season 14. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 13th season episodes of Blue Bloods here.

A CBS police family drama series, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. Recurring players include Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Will Hochman, Rosyln Ruff, Ian Quinlan, Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann, and Stephanie Kurtzuba. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney. Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.





Do you think that Blue Bloods should be cancelled or renewed for a 14th season on CBS?