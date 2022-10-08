Blue Bloods: Season 13 Ratings

This cop drama is unlike any other on CBS. It focuses on the bonds of the Reagan family as much as it follows the work that they do. Blue Bloods airs late on Friday nights but continues to be one of the network’s most-watched series. Is there a chance that this show could be cancelled, or is Blue Bloods sure to be renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.

A police family drama series, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. Recurring players include Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Will Hochman, Rosyln Ruff, Ian Quinlan, Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann, and Stephanie Kurtzuba. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney. Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 12 of Blue Bloods on CBS averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.05 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Blue Bloods TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 14th season?