Blue Bloods: Season 14 Renewal; CBS Police Drama Returning for 2023-24

The extended Reagan family will be back for more dinners during the 2023-24 television season. CBS has renewed Blue Bloods for a 14th season.

A police family drama series, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. Recurring players include Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Will Hochman, Rosyln Ruff, Ian Quinlan, Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann, and Stephanie Kurtzuba. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney. Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.

The 13th season of Blue Bloods averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.03 million viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s down by 9% in the demo and even in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the Friday night drama picks up nearly 60% more viewers in delayed viewing.

“Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

Deadline reports that the series was missing from CBS’ list of renewals last month due to difficult negotiations. The network pushed for significant budget cuts, including a 25% salary reduction for the show’s stars and producers. While an agreement was reached, it’s unknown if this means that some cast members will be missing from some of the season 14 episodes.

What do you think? Have you been keeping up with the Blue Bloods TV show? Are you glad that this show has been renewed for a 14th season?

