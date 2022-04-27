Blue Bloods: Season 13; CBS Renews Tom Selleck Drama for 2022-23

The Reagans will be back in force for the 2022-23 broadcast season. Blue Bloods has been renewed for a 13th season on CBS. The 12th season will conclude on Friday, May 6th.

A police family drama series, the Blue Bloods TV show stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, and Sami Gayle with Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Andrew Terraciano, Tony Terraciano, Lauren Patten, Rosyln Ruff, Luis Antonio Ramos, Callie Thorne, Dylan Walsh, and Jennifer Ikeda in recurring roles. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney who is also a single parent to her daughter Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.

Airing on Friday nights, the 12th season of Blue Bloods averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.05 million viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the series averages a 0.78 demo with 9.77 million, gaining 74% and 61% more viewers, respectively. It’s frequently one of broadcast network television’s biggest winners in the delayed viewing.

Here’s CBS’ renewal announcement:

CBS RENEWS HIT DRAMA “BLUE BLOODS” FOR 2022-2023 CBS announced today that the venerable hit drama BLUE BLOODS has been renewed for the 2022-2023 television season and will return for the show’s 13th year on the Network. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming weeks. “America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, BLUE BLOODS not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level. Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season.” BLUE BLOODS is the #4 broadcast series, averaging 9.81 million viewers. It’s also Friday’s #1 program and the time-period (10:00-11:00 PM) winner in viewers. BLUE BLOODS has amassed 5.1 billion potential social media impressions so far this season. The series originally premiered Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, and has always maintained its #1 position on Fridays at 10:00 PM. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray star. Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Dan Truly and Tom Selleck serve as executive producers. BLUE BLOODS is produced by CBS Studios. BLUE BLOODS joins the previously announced renewals of THE AMAZING RACE, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, CSI: VEGAS, GHOSTS, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI’I, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, SURVIVOR, S.W.A.T., TOUGH AS NAILS and YOUNG SHELDON.

