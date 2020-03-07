Do viewers want to keep joining the Reagans for their family dinners in the 10th season of the Blue Bloods TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Blue Bloods is cancelled or renewed for season 11. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 10th season episodes of Blue Bloods here.
A CBS police family drama series, Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle, and Vanessa Ray. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of cops that’s dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant D.A. who is also a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray), Jamie’s female partner and eventual wife, keeps him on his toes.
What do you think? Which season 10 episodes of the Blue Bloods TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Blue Bloods on CBS should be cancelled or renewed for an 11th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
We love this show one of the BEST SHOWS on tv. Please do no cancel everyone in my family loves this show. Tom Selleck and the whole cast are great, and so believable. We love and look forward to the new shows and still enjoy the repeats. V
Absolutely love this show. Please don’t cancel. I do not watch much TV but this one I won’t miss. I even watch the re-runs that play back to back a separate night from the CBS 10 p.m. episodes. I never tire of watching.
This is my favorite out of all the shows would be a shame if canceled
I really hope it never ends. This is my favorite show on tv ever.
I agree! I enjoy the current episodes and all of the repeats. The show never gets old
Please dont take my Blue Bloods from me!!! Its the best show on television!!!! I NEVER MISS AN EPISODE!!! Even watch every retun on ION!!! LOVE THE WHOLE CAST!!!❤❤❤❤
Blue Bloods best show on tv
My all time favorite. I love this family and I’ve had a major crush on Bridget Moynahan. I would marry her in a minute. Like I really have a chance. LOL!
I will seriously be unhappy, when this series ends. I’m unhappy when the show ends at the end of each episode.
Best show ever
Blue Bloods is the absolute best show on TV. However since the beginning of Jan 2020 there have only been 4 original episodes and all the rest are reruns. What gives??? Is CBS trying to get the show cancelled, or get the ratings lowered??? Any insight would be helpful.
I seriously agree, Marie. I’m very disappointed when a rerun cuts into the middle of the season.
One of the best shows on TV Blue Bloods
Please don’t cancel this show. Tom Selleck along with the others play there charter wonderfully. The best show that’s been on for a long time and so refreshing to have a show like this. They bring out good points to the story and have morals. Wonderfully casted and played by all. It would be a shame to cancel this show. Keep it going for as long as possible. Tom Selleck isn’t getting older he’s just getting better and fits the cast wonderfully as does everyone on this show. Can’t say enough about it. Always a good story and can’t wait… Read more »
I have watched Blue Bloods forever .. I look forward to Friday night’s 10:00 ! Please don’t think about cancelling it..
I have watched blue bloods for every season and enjoy it so much. I enjoyed all the actors and think that the show is actually a very smart and intelligently put together. I would hate to see it go off but I do know Tom Selleck feels like he’s getting old and may be too old but I don’t think so He plays his part beautifully as you all of the others in the show and I love the fact they always make a good point. And also have lessons to be learned which is very good for this day… Read more »
I totally agree with John Moores comments, this is the best show ever. Love it .my whole family loves it ages 25 to 55 . Please continue next season. 11!!!