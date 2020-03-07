Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Blue Bloods: Season 10 Viewer Votes

Published:

Blue Bloods TV show on CBS: season 10 viewer votes cancel or renew?)
Do viewers want to keep joining the Reagans for their family dinners in the 10th season of the Blue Bloods TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Blue Bloods is cancelled or renewed for season 11. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 10th season episodes of Blue Bloods here.

A CBS police family drama series, Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle, and Vanessa Ray. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of cops that’s dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant D.A. who is also a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray), Jamie’s female partner and eventual wife, keeps him on his toes.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season 10 episodes of the Blue Bloods TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Blue Bloods on CBS should be cancelled or renewed for an 11th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

63
Leave a Reply

avatar
59 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
58 Comment authors
MargaretWanda MooreRonald CarperNicoleCyndi Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Margaret
Reader
Margaret

We love this show one of the BEST SHOWS on tv. Please do no cancel everyone in my family loves this show. Tom Selleck and the whole cast are great, and so believable. We love and look forward to the new shows and still enjoy the repeats. V

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 10:11 pm
Wanda Moore
Reader
Wanda Moore

Absolutely love this show. Please don’t cancel. I do not watch much TV but this one I won’t miss. I even watch the re-runs that play back to back a separate night from the CBS 10 p.m. episodes. I never tire of watching.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 5:36 pm
Ronald Carper
Reader
Ronald Carper

This is my favorite out of all the shows would be a shame if canceled

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 1:37 am
Cyndi
Reader
Cyndi

I really hope it never ends. This is my favorite show on tv ever.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 3, 2020 9:31 pm
Nicole
Reader
Nicole

I agree! I enjoy the current episodes and all of the repeats. The show never gets old

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 6:26 pm
Teresa Jernigan
Reader
Teresa Jernigan

Please dont take my Blue Bloods from me!!! Its the best show on television!!!! I NEVER MISS AN EPISODE!!! Even watch every retun on ION!!! LOVE THE WHOLE CAST!!!❤❤❤❤

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 9:15 pm
Claudia Morris
Reader
Claudia Morris

Blue Bloods best show on tv

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 9:46 am
Stan Marks
Reader
Stan Marks

My all time favorite. I love this family and I’ve had a major crush on Bridget Moynahan. I would marry her in a minute. Like I really have a chance. LOL!
I will seriously be unhappy, when this series ends. I’m unhappy when the show ends at the end of each episode.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
March 1, 2020 7:59 pm
Scott Bailey
Reader
Scott Bailey

Best show ever

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 9:59 pm
Marie
Reader
Marie

Blue Bloods is the absolute best show on TV. However since the beginning of Jan 2020 there have only been 4 original episodes and all the rest are reruns. What gives??? Is CBS trying to get the show cancelled, or get the ratings lowered??? Any insight would be helpful.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 7:50 pm
Stan Marks
Reader
Stan Marks

I seriously agree, Marie. I’m very disappointed when a rerun cuts into the middle of the season.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 1, 2020 8:04 pm
Andrea
Reader
Andrea

One of the best shows on TV Blue Bloods

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 10:37 pm
Cindy
Reader
Cindy

Please don’t cancel this show. Tom Selleck along with the others play there charter wonderfully. The best show that’s been on for a long time and so refreshing to have a show like this. They bring out good points to the story and have morals. Wonderfully casted and played by all. It would be a shame to cancel this show. Keep it going for as long as possible. Tom Selleck isn’t getting older he’s just getting better and fits the cast wonderfully as does everyone on this show. Can’t say enough about it. Always a good story and can’t wait… Read more »

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 4:01 pm
Dixie Huff
Reader
Dixie Huff

I have watched Blue Bloods forever .. I look forward to Friday night’s 10:00 ! Please don’t think about cancelling it..

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
February 21, 2020 11:20 pm
Sonja Bjerg
Reader
Sonja Bjerg

I have watched blue bloods for every season and enjoy it so much. I enjoyed all the actors and think that the show is actually a very smart and intelligently put together. I would hate to see it go off but I do know Tom Selleck feels like he’s getting old and may be too old but I don’t think so He plays his part beautifully as you all of the others in the show and I love the fact they always make a good point. And also have lessons to be learned which is very good for this day… Read more »

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
February 20, 2020 10:43 am
Pat Peterson
Reader
Pat Peterson

I totally agree with John Moores comments, this is the best show ever. Love it .my whole family loves it ages 25 to 55 . Please continue next season. 11!!!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 19, 2020 12:58 pm
1 2 3 4
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz