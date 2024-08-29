Windy City Rehab: Season Five of Alison Victoria Renovation Series Gets Premiere Date at HGTV

Windy City Rehab has a premiere date for season five. The home renovation series will return with brand-new episodes in September. The series will follow Chicago designer Alison Victoria as she works on a dozen projects in her hometown.

HGTV revealed more about the series return in a press release.

After attracting more than 16.3 million viewers to its latest run, Emmy(R)-nominated HGTV series Windy City Rehab will return with a new season starring Chicago designer Alison Victoria, and she’s busier than ever designing and managing 12 renovation projects in her hometown. In each episode, Alison will juggle troublesome timelines, budget setbacks and client expectations, all while sourcing unique pieces and maximizing square footage to produce one-of-a-kind properties with her signature flair. This season will also document Alison’s pursuit to get back into the flipping game. To come up with the capital for new projects, she will face the tough decision to keep or sell her newly renovated Chicago dream home and Atlanta condo. In the season opener, Alison will meet a family in Little Italy who’s trusting her with their dream home renovation that has been off to a rocky start due to lengthy permit delays. She’ll devise a timeless design plan to modernize the 1890s-era home with a chef’s kitchen while highlighting historic charm including Chicago common brick and original stained glass.

The Windy City Rehab series returns on September 24th.

