Farmhouse Fixer: Season Three; HGTV Series Starring Jonathan Knight Returning Next Month

Farmhouse Fixer is returning soon for its third season. HGTV revealed that new episodes of the renovation series starring Jonathan Knight of NKOTB will return in April. The series follows Knight and his design partner, Kristina Crestin, as they tackle challenging farmhouse renovations in New England. The network ordered eight episodes for season three last April.

HGTV revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Restoration expert Jonathan Knight will continue his impassioned mission to save more centuries-old New England farmhouses in a new eight-episode season of Farmhouse Fixer, premiering Tuesday, April 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream the same day and time on Max(R). The series, which attracted more than 15 million viewers to its previous season, will follow Jon, best known as a member of the Grammy(R)-nominated band New Kids on the Block, and his go-to designer Kristina Crestin, as they take on a slew of risky renovations. During the new episodes, the duo will renovate a lighthouse keeper’s home on a remote island, a former clam shack and a handful of 200-300-year-old farmhouses needing era period-appropriate remodels. “An old New England farmhouse is a way of life,” said Kristina. “And they deserve to be saved,” added Jon. “Kristina and I bring out the best of the old and the new for all of our clients.” In the season opener, Jon and Kristina will return to the storied John Proctor house, infamous for its relation to the Salem Witch Trials, after working with the current homeowners to remodel the primary suite. With the First Period home now facing water damage and black mold in the kitchen and main living areas, they’ll come up with a plan to restore this national landmark, built in 1638, to its moody tavern roots and keep it standing for many more centuries to come. While waiting for the new season, fans can stream every episode of Farmhouse Fixer on Max(R) and access exclusive show content by visiting HGTV.com and following @HGTV and #FarmhouseFixer on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads. Fans can follow Jon and Kristina on Instagram via @jonathanrknight and @kristinacrestindesign. Farmhouse Fixer is produced by High Noon Entertainment.”

