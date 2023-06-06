Fixer to Fabulous: Season Five and Spin-Off Series Ordered by HGTV

Fixer to Fabulous is returning for another season on HGTV. The network has renewed the renovation for a 16-episode fifth season. In addition, the network has ordered a four-episode spin-off series set in Italy. Both shows will arrive in 2024, featuring renovation experts Dave and Jenny Marrs.

HGTV revealed more about the renewal and spin-off in a press release.

“After attracting 28.3 million viewers in its latest season, HGTV has ordered season five of its hit series Fixer to Fabulous starring renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs, as well as a new four-episode spin-off series, Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano. While the duo completes more stunning home renovations in Bentonville, Arkansas, during the new 16-episode season of their fan-favorite series, Dave and Jenny also will travel overseas to take on their most challenging property yet – a crumbling centuries-old Italian villa. The new episodes are slated to premiere in 2024. “Dave and Jenny’s loyal fan base comes back season after season for their incredible Bentonville overhauls,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “We can’t wait to showcase the Marrs as their fans have never seen them before, completely out of their element for a remarkable renovation set in the stunning Tuscan countryside.” Fans are invited to stay connected with Fixer to Fabulous and Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano on HGTV’s digital platforms by visiting HGTV.com/FixerToFabulous and following @HGTV and #fixertofab on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Fans also can connect on Instagram with Dave (@dave.marrs) and Jenny (@jennymarrs). Fixer to Fabulous is produced by RIVR Media.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV?