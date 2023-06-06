Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent: Citytv Orders Local Version in Canada

The Law & Order franchise is moving to Canada. Citytv has ordered a local version of Law & Order: Criminal Intent titled Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. It is unknown if US viewers will get to see the spin-off, but ten episodes have been ordered by the Canadian network.

The original series aired for 10 seasons, and there have been recent talks about reviving the popular NBC series.

Citytv revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Citytv today announces the all-new, one-hour crime drama Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, an adaptation of the legendary Law & Order brand, slated to air on Citytv in Spring 2024. Produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Citytv, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent consists of 10 one-hour episodes, with production taking place this fall in Toronto. Based on the classic series created by Dick Wolf for Universal Television, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will showcase original Canadian stories written and produced by, and starring, Canadians. As a psychological thriller wrapped in a criminal investigation, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto. “The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week,” said Hayden Mindell, Senior Vice President, Television, Rogers Sports & Media. “We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., to bring Canadian stories to this iconic format.” “Our team is excited for the unique opportunity to produce a distinctly Canadian version of Criminal Intent in partnership with Cameron Pictures,” said Erin Haskett, President and Executive Producer, Lark Productions. “We have been collaborating with Rogers Sports & Media since early last year and are thrilled to share the original vision of the adaptation with audiences.” “We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life,” says Amy Cameron, Co-founder and Executive Producer, Cameron Pictures Inc. “We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise.” Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. in association with Citytv with distribution by Universal Television.

The premiere date for Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Law & Order spin-off on Canadian television?