Law & Order: Criminal Intent: Season 11? Vincent D’Onofrio Is Ready for a Revival of the Cancelled NBC Series

by Regina Avalos,

Law & Order: Criminal Intent TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: NBC)

The Law & Order franchise could see another revival if one cast member has his way. Vincent D’Onofrio is ready to bring back his Detective Robert Goren character for a revival of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. The actor was asked about potentially reprising his role at a recent appearance.

The series aired for 195 episodes and 10 seasons, six on NBC and four on USA Network. Also starring Kathryn Erbe, Jamey Sheridan, Courtney B. Vance, Leslie Hendrix, Eric Bogosian, Chris Noth, Julianne Nicholson, and Steven Zirnkilton, the series follows those that work with the Major Case squad of the NYPD.

D’Onofrio said the following about returning to the character when asked, per TV Line:

“That’s a question for Dick Wolf. But come on, what am I, an idiot? It’s a great part… Look, Dick, seven, eight, nine episodes would be great.”

After Criminal Intent fans picked up on the comment via social media, the actor sent numerous tweets encouraging Dick Wolf and former showrunner Warren Leight to bring the series back.

Executive producer Noberto Barba agreed that the show should return.

Erbe says that she’s in.

What do you think? Did you watch Law & Order: Criminal Intent? Do you want to see the series return for a limited series or as an ongoing show?

What do you think? Did you watch Law & Order: Criminal Intent? Do you want to see the series return for a limited series or as an ongoing show?



Yes best show ever!!!

