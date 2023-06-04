Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days: Season Two Coming to Discovery Channel This Month

Get ready to start your engines — it’s time for a new season of Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days. The racing series will return with a supersized season later this month on Discovery Channel. This season, race master Chris Hamilton will be joined by Brandon James, Ryan Martin, Shawn Ellington, Jonathan Day, Tricia Day, Lizzy Musi, Larry Roach, and Jermaine Boddie. The series follows 64 racers battling it out in a weekly competition. Ultimately, one racer will walk away with a $100,000 cash prize.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days” and new companion follow-doc series, “Street Outlaws: After Hours” will premiere on Discovery Channel on Monday, June 19 at 8:00pm and 10:00pm ET/PT, respectively. Race Master Chris Hamilton (Boosted GT) leads racing heavyweights Brandon James, Ryan Martin, Shawn Ellington, Jonathan Day, Tricia Day, Lizzy Musi, Larry Roach, and Jermaine Boddie in the supersized second season. “Mega Cash Days” follows 64 of the fastest small tire street racers who compete for a $100,000 cash prize at the end of the season. “After Hours” is a new follow-doc series that takes viewers into the daily lives of the racing teams featured in “Mega Cash Days” from Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Memphis and California. In 2023 to-date, Discovery Channel owned nearly half of the top 10 unscripted cable series on Monday nights for M25-54 with the “Street Outlaws” franchise (4 series total; “Street Outlaws,” “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great 8,” Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings”, more than any other network. The “Street Outlaws” franchise has garnered over 1.3 million total social interactions and 6.4 million video views year to date.* Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws universe includes: “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings,” “Street Outlaws: OKC,” “Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days,” “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” “Street Outlaws: Locals Only” and “Street Outlaws vs. The World: Australia”. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #StreetOutlaws and following Street Outlaws on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Discovery on TikTok. “Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days” and “Street Outlaws: After Hours” are produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group.

