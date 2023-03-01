Street Outlaws: Fastest in America: Season Four Coming to Discovery Channel This Month

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America is returning soon to Discovery Channel. The series follows JJ Da Boss and eight teams of street racers competing over nine weeks. At the end of that time, the team with the most wins takes home the big cash prize. In season four, there’s an opportunity for racers to win even more money.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Discovery Channel brings fans an unfiltered look at the gritty world of team street racing with a new season of “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” premiering on Monday, March 13 at 8:00pm ET/PT. “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America” follows JJ Da Boss and eight teams of street racers from across the U.S. as they compete to win up to $250,000. But this year is a gamechanger. Instead of group head-to-head match-ups like previous seasons, this year, two racers from each team are selected every night to compete in a 16-driver bracket showdown for cash, leading to a no-holds-barred final. At the end of nine weeks, the team that has the most wins and cash secures the title and a bonus of $100,000. Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws universe includes: “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings,” “Street Outlaws: OKC,” “Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days,” “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” and upcoming series, “Street Outlaws vs. The World: Australia”. In 2022, Discovery Channel owned nearly half of the top 10 unscripted cable series on Monday nights for M25-54 with the “Street Outlaws” franchise (4 series total), more than any other network. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #StreetOutlaws and following Street Outlaws on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Discovery on TikTok. “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America” is produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group.

