The Residence: Andre Braugher, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Marino & More Cast in Netflix Shondaland Series

Several actors have been added to the cast of the next Netflix series from Shondaland, The Residence. The new murder-mystery drama series will feature Andre Braugher, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Marino, Jason Lee, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, and Mary Wiseman. Paul William Davies has written the eight-episode series.

Using Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as a starting point, the series is described as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and back stairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” Its premise: 132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective (Aduba). One disastrous State Dinner.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the newly cast actors will play in the Netflix series:

Braugher plays White House Chief Usher. A.B. Wynter. Watson portrays Jasmine Haney, a young and rising White House Assistant Usher. Lee is Tripp Morgan, President Perry Morgan’s younger brother and a bit of a screw-up. Marino plays Harry Hollinger, President Perry Morgan’s oldest friend, closest advisor, and most trusted confidante. Findley portrays Sheila Cannon, White House Butler. Griggs plays Lilly Schumacher, President Morgan’s Social Secretary. Mitchell portrays Rollie Bridgewater, Head Butler/Maitre d’. Perrault plays Colin Trask, Head of the Presidential Detail for the Secret Service. Pinchot is Didier Gotthard, White House Executive Pastry Chef. Whitlock Jr. portrays Larry Dokes, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department. Wiseman is Marvella, White House Executive Chef.

A premiere date for The Residence will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new Netflix series?